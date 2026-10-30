BusinessMarketing

The battle for mums’ Black Friday baskets starts before checkout

family shopping at a food store
(Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
More than ever before, this Black Friday will test retailers’ ability to convert intent into revenue, not simply generate traffic. With family budgets under pressure, winning mums’ spending means securing purchases already on their lists. “The brand that can seal the deal with an irresistible Black Friday offer will win the basket she’s already prepared,” Mumpower chief executive Christie Nicholas told Inside Retail. The challenge for retailers is to win that planned purchase witho

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