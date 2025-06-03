BusinessStrategy

How Chagee’s first quarterly results signal a global growth story in the making

By Tong Van
Chagee has closed its first quarter as a public company with net revenues of RMB3.39 billion ($467.5 million), up 35.4 per cent year-on-year. Net income rose 13.8 per cent to RMB677.3 million.  The company attributed the growth to its three strategic pillars: continued global expansion, differentiated product innovation and a healthy customer ecosystem.  The core Greater China market remains Chagee’s backbone, with 6512 stores delivering RMB8.05 billion in GMV, representing a 37.2 pe

Recommended By IR

Store design

Banana Republic sets the tone of its next chapter with a renovated SoHo store

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Mobile commerce IR Pro

Zara’s live shopping shows are a big hit in China. Can it do the same in the West?

Reuters
Marketing

Shein plans its first Perth pop up later this month

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Health & beauty

Glossier preparing for Down Under debut

Stephanie Caite Chadwick

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay