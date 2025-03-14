SectorsOpenings & closings

Grand Seiko opens first Melbourne boutique

Grand Seiko Melbourne storefront
Grand Seiko has opened its first Melbourne boutique at The Block Arcade. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Luxury Japanese watchmaker Grand Seiko has opened its first Melbourne boutique at The Block Arcade.

“The Block Arcade, with its historic significance as a luxury shopping precinct, is the perfect location to introduce Grand Seiko’s exquisite timepieces to a discerning Australian audience,” commented Vincent Cuche, head of Grand Seiko Australia and New Zealand.

Spanning 250sqm across three levels, the store is themed ‘The Nature of Time’ and features a contemporary Japanese-inspired interior.

Customers can explore the brand’s extensive collections including the Masterpiece collection and boutique exclusives with guidance from and advice from their watch specialists.

There is also a private lounge, bar and sitting areas to enjoy Grand Seiko hospitality. This private space will also house invitation-only events and special exhibitions on a regular basis.

Earlier this year, Swiss watchmaker Tissot also launched its first Melbourne boutique on Collins Street.

