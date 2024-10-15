Gentle Monster opens its first Australian flagship in Melbourne’s Chadstone

South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster has opened its first flagship boutique in Australia, in collaboration with omnichannel brand distributor Bluebell Group.

Located at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, the 250sqm flagship offers Gentle Monster’s full range of product and experience to Australian consumers. The store features giant head kinetic objects highlighting the brand’s compelling visual narratives.

The flagship follows the openings of the label’s travel retail boutique at Sydney International Airport in November 2022 and a shop-in-shop at David Jones department store in Sydney last October.

As part of their collaboration, Bluebell Group supports all facets of Gentle Monster’s operations in Australia, including crafting marketing initiatives and steering developing growth trajectory.

“Our partnership with Gentle Monster is going from strength to strength, and we are honoured for the trust the brand has placed with us,” said Nelly Ngadiman, MD of Bluebell Southeast Asia & Australia.

“Gentle Monster represents innovation and disruption in the fashion eyewear category that we are confident the Australian consumer will embrace,” added Ngadiman.