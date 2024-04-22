Meet Indyx, the personal style app that is solving fashion sustainability issue

ing. Its combination of in-app features allows users to catalogue, style and resell in a one-stop digital wardrobe available at users’ fingertips. Filling the closet void Most consumers can identify the gap in their closet and when they can’t there’s a clever marketing team ready to point it out for them and offer a shiny new product as the solution. In the United states alone, US$200 billion is spent every year on 17 billion garments yet 30 per cent of new clothes are never worn and 87 per cent end up in landfill, according to Indyx’s research. “We’ve been conditioned to always buy the next thing, even though the next thing is the same as ten other things we already own,” Campbell told Inside Retail. “I wanted to build something to reshape our relationship with our wardrobes and rewire how we experience fashion,” she added. The founders of Indyx identified four key problem areas in consumer wardrobes that informed the design of the app and its various tools; visibility, practice, accessibility and ease. Most consumers’ physical wardrobes do not allow for visibility of every garment, practice putting together outfits, accessibility to check what you own on the move and ease of re-organisation with little effort. “One of our values when we launched the company was that we wanted to provide a platform where everyone could be creative, celebrate their personal style, and love what they own,” said Campbell. “We provide free tools to understand your personal style and the ability to catalogue your closet and style your outfits for free, and we do not have plans to charge for those foundational features,” she added. The future is digital Indyx believes that fashion can be so much more than shopping and it is utilising the power of technology to support that. “We want to empower everyone to shop in the context of what they already own so we can be more thoughtful about what we purchase and more confident that we’ll actually get value from it,” said Campbell. Indyx reflects the current consumer appetite to use fashion as a means of sharing and connecting online with its social features. “We also wanted [Indyx] to be centred on real connections where you can exchange styling advice with friends, hire style experts at affordable prices, share your closet with friends, get inspiration from others, and soon be able to sell the things that no longer suit you,” said Campbell. But Indyx’s vision for its personal style platform extends well beyond how individuals interact with their wardrobes to ultimately change how brands interact with consumers. “I see opportunities to partner with brands and retailers to reimagine how we personalise the shopping experience and furthermore, extend how we experience fashion with our favourite brands beyond the initial purchase,” said Campbell. “This power shift, putting all that access and data in the hands of consumers, can fundamentally rewire fashion to be more sustainable,” she added. Personal style is sustainable Fashion and sustainability are more often than not at odds with each other but Indyx’s platform is repositioning personal style as an environmental solution. Personal style is the most visible expression of identity, yet 60 per cent of people are not confident about what to wear, according to Indyx – shopping has become an ineffective and unsustainable default solution. “Shopping is so ingrained as the default solution to solving any discomfort with what we wear that obviously, if you’re not happy with your style, the solution is to buy something new,” Rule told Inside Retail. This cause-and-effect shopping spiral is what Rule refers to as the “the next thing trap”, however, she believes true personal style and sustainability go hand in hand. “If you understand your personal style, you can buy fewer things that are actually right for you – and have the tools to be more creative so you actually get much more out of less,” said Rule. Indyx has its algorithm set on revolutionising wardrobes and in turn, disrupting consumers’ relationship with shopping and personal style. “We built Indyx to be a part of the retail ecosystem, and I believe that to be the best way to drive change,” concluded Campbell.