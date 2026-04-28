Fashion with a long game: Inside Witchery’s white shirt campaign

most $18 million for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, funding more than 60 research projects and helping to support work now entering clinical trials. In an industry often accused of “purpose washing”, those tangible outcomes have turned Witchery’s white shirt into a fixture of the Australian retail calendar – and positioned the brand as a case study in how fashion can deliver both longevity and real-world impact. The St. Agni chapter The 2026 edition marks a new design era, with Witchery inviting Byron Bay–born label St. Agni to reinterpret the white shirt across three silhouettes: A button back wrap shirt, a halter shirt and a longline wrap shirt. Each piece leans into St. Agni’s restrained aesthetic – modern, effortless and quietly sophisticated – while nodding to Witchery’s own design DNA and its positioning as a local style authority. “We ensure the campaign remains relevant by reinterpreting the white shirt through a modern lens, collaborating with designers and talent who reflect the cultural moment while staying true to Witchery’s design DNA,” Witchery’s general manager, Lucy Nutter, told Inside Retail. “For 2026, partnering with St. Agni and introducing three new contemporary silhouettes is a perfect example of that evolution.” That choice is also deeply personal: St. Agni co-founder and designer Lara Fells spent six years managing Witchery’s Byron Bay boutique and has a long-standing connection to the White Shirt Campaign, bringing an insider’s understanding of the brand and its philanthropic ambitions. Building more than a moment If the product gives the campaign a commercial vehicle, community gives it cultural relevance. This year, 33 ambassadors from fashion, sport, media and entertainment – including actors, television presenters, athletes and digital creators – front the campaign alongside OCRF researchers and advocates. The strategy of privileging advocacy and lived experience alongside aesthetic appeal positions the campaign as a collective act rather than a singular brand broadcast. Fashion as health infrastructure The brand also activates its physical and digital footprint – 137 locations across Australia and New Zealand, plus online and social platforms – to reach audiences who might never seek out medical research content independently. Events like Witchery White Shirt Day and alignment with World Ovarian Cancer Day on 8 May help anchor the fashion moment within a broader national conversation about ovarian cancer, which remains the most lethal gynaecological cancer in Australia, with a five-year survival rate below 50 per cent. Redefining corporate responsibility For Witchery, the White Shirt Campaign has now moved from seasonal initiative to structural pillar. Internally, the brand frames it as an expression of its purpose “to empower women [to] feel unstoppable,” and as evidence that its commitment to women extends beyond the wardrobe to the outcomes enabled by each transaction. “The White Shirt Campaign has become a defining pillar of Witchery’s identity,” Nutter said. “It demonstrates what long‑term, values‑led commitment can achieve when a brand moves beyond symbolic gestures and focuses on sustained impact.” That sense of meaning resonates inside the business as much as it does in campaign imagery. “For our teams and ambassadors, knowing that each shirt sold directly contributes to research that can change, and ultimately save lives creates a powerful sense of pride and purpose,” Nutter added. Store teams are invited to visit OCRF-funded researchers in their labs, seeing first-hand how sales translate into experiments, trials and, eventually, new detection methods. In a sector still grappling with how to embed purpose without diluting profit, Witchery’s White Shirt Campaign suggests that the most enduring model may be the simplest: Choose a cause, commit for the long term and let the impact speak for itself.