Dr Martens names new CEO to replace departing Kenny Wilson

Kenny Wilson will step down as CEO of footwear brand Dr Martens by the end of this year. Chief brand officer Ije Nwokorie will succeed Wilson as the new CEO.

To ensure a smooth transition, the company said Wilson and Nwokorie will be working together, with the latter becoming CEO before the end of the current financial year.

Paul Maison, chair for Dr Martens, said Wilson’s contribution to the company has been immense, and he is confident that he will ensure an orderly transition.

“Wilson has spearheaded a brand-first DTC-driven strategy, achieving significant growth, with pairs more than doubling during his tenure,” he continued. “Focusing on product, brand, and custodianship, he has instilled a strong culture in the organisation.”

Prior to working at Dr Martens, Nwokorie worked for Apple, where he helped drive the company’s DTC-led growth.

Lynne Weedal, senior independent director and chair of the nomination committee, said Nwokorie’s experience will be highly relevant for Dr Martens in the coming years.

“Ije is an inspirational leader,” said Weedal. “He knows the company well, having been a non-executive director for three years. We have already benefitted from his brand expertise since he joined as CBO in February. We are delighted that he will be the next CEO.”