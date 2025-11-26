Dickies’ new parent signs partner for Australia and New Zealand

Dickies will continue to operate in Australia and New Zealand under a licensing agreement with global brand management company Bluestar Alliance.

Under the agreement, Atomic Fashion Marketing will continue as the licensed partner for Dickies in the region. Atomic has served as Dickies’ flagship partner for nearly 15 years, playing a role in maintaining the brand’s presence and relevance in Australia and New Zealand.

Since receiving licensing rights from the founder, Atomic has implemented strategic initiatives, including product direction, market alignment and consistent brand campaigns for the region.

Atomic’s efforts have increased brand recognition and engagement with consumers. The company plans to expand the product range, including womenswear and tops as a primary growth area for Dickies in Australia and New Zealand.

“Partnering with licensees who have demonstrated success in their markets is central to our global strategy for Dickies,” said Ralph Gindi, coo of Bluestar Alliance.

“Atomic has played a defining role in establishing Dickies as a cultural staple across Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation together,” he added.

Atomic will continue to deliver Dickies products anchored in the brand’s workwear heritage, with collections developed specifically for the Australia and New Zealand markets.