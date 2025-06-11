Is David Jones’ partnership with Qantas the panacea it has been looking for?

nection and communication, data insights-for-action repository, critical channel of a retail media offering, incremental revenue growth driver amongst other benefits,” he added. Even if a loyalty program can hit that mark, it needs careful profitability management. David Jones’ latest filing to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission revealed a $74 million loss for FY24, with a lift in business costs. The battle for loyalty Now, both David Jones and Myer have tapped into the power of flight by partnering with national airlines – Myer has been partnered with Virgin’s Velocity Frequent Flyer program since 2022. Just last week, Myer’s executive chairman Olivia Wirth announced her plans to expand the department store retailer’s loyalty program and allow Myer One members to earn and spend points outside its network. “It seems David Jones are now going head-to-head with Myer on the frequent flyer partnership side, although the base program at David Jones is still not comparable to Myer One based on the currency of earn and burn,” Posner stated. As part of David Jones’ partnership with Qantas, shoppers will be able to earn and redeem either David Jones Rewards points or Qantas Frequent Flyer points when they shop at the retailer’s 40 stores, online or in-app. While David Jones and Myer have long worked to differentiate themselves from one another from the perspective of IGU Global founder Nick Gray, the lines have become blurred for many customers. “The real differentiator now isn’t the product, it’s the feeling, the experience, the story, the sense of belonging,” Gray told Inside Retail. “Loyalty programs are fast becoming, if not already become, the platform where this emotional differentiation is either built or lost,” he continued. It’s no secret that David Jones is lagging behind Myer in terms of developing a mature loyalty program that offers competitive pricing and accurate personalisation. But if there is one thing retail experts can agree on, it’s that it’s never too late to reward customer loyalty. “There is never a scenario of being too late to review and relaunch a loyalty program, it’s more of a matter of how different the programs are and how members of each or both are going to move between or for a small percentage be absolutely connected to the program and hence the brand,” Posner said. “David Jones is late in timing; however, they are well-positioned in strategic execution. It’s not just a catch-up move, it’s a potential leap forward if executed with precision and personalisation,” Gray said. Now that David Jones has unveiled its renewed loyalty program, all eyes will be on the rollout and execution. “This feels like just a points program; it’s hopefully a data-led, emotionally intelligent ecosystem plugged into one of the country’s most habit-forming networks, Qantas Frequent Flyer,” Gray explained. “It might sound obvious, but loyalty now needs to be omnipresent, intuitive and tailored within a brand’s ecosystem. “By linking to Qantas and embedding the program in the app experience, David Jones is finally starting to meet this expectation and will hopefully transform loyalty from a transactional mechanic into a relational asset.” The Qantas Loyalty business unit, the airline’s profit engine, was run by Wirth for five years from 2018 to 2024. David Jones partnered with the airline, and Myer hired the loyalty boss. “It seems Myer are getting the right people on the bus, using the data they have to personalise their program and communications for their members, extending into new audiences and overall investing in the powerful asset the program is,” Posner shared. From Gray’s perspective, loyalty is no longer about retention, though; it’s about relevance – whoever owns the digital wallet, the mobile real estate, the behavioural insights is ultimately going to win the loyalty wars. “These programs aren’t just retention tools; they can be the operating systems for personalisation, pricing, and engagement if used well,” Gray concluded. “Myer and David Jones must treat loyalty as a media platform, not a marketing campaign, and it’s theirs to lose.”