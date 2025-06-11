BusinessDepartment stores

Is David Jones’ partnership with Qantas the panacea it has been looking for?

David Jones Sydney
(Source: David Jones)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
While David Jones’ chief executive Scott Fyfe has positioned the department store’s new loyalty program in partnership with Qantas as a key element in the group’s recovery strategy, retail experts aren’t convinced it’s that simple. “A loyalty program is not the panacea for every business’s long-term growth need,” Adam Posner, The Point of Loyalty founder, told Inside Retail. “Yet a carefully constructed and managed program is a powerful owned asset of customer connectio

