Dan Murphy’s to roll out electronic shelf labelling system across all stores

Liquor retailer Dan Murphy’s will roll out the Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) at all 273 branded stores by the end of this month.

ESLs are digital displays beneath products that are operated from a centralised system, allowing the retailer to update its prices within minutes. The company considers the technology an important way to elevate the customer experience and drive large-scale efficiencies.

“We have price beats happening every day in real-time to support our lowest liquor price guarantee, meaning our team can spend more time face-to-face with customers and less time changing over ticketed prices manually,” said Agi Pfeiffer Smith, MD of Dan Murphy’s.

“ESLs are also resulting in some positive sustainability outcomes while generating considerable cost savings right across the business,” Smith added.

The technology will save around 37,000 pieces of paper per store, amounting to a saving of around 10 million sheets annually across the business. It will also cut down around half a million dollars in printing costs.

In addition, customers can hold their smartphone to the ESL and their Dan Murphy’s app or browser will direct them to the product listing to display tasting notes and reviews.

The technology is also compatible with handheld radio frequency devices used by team members for stock control and retrieval.