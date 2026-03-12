Featured PostPet supplies

Coles makes ‘tough decision’ to close pet retailer Swaggle

Coles Swaggle
The pet care business was founded in January 2024
By Harry Booth

Coles is closing its pet care business Swaggle after two years, the supermarket giant confirmed to Inside Retail.

The online platform was launched as part of Coles’ foray into the pet care industry, a growing sector now valued at more than $33 billion a year in Australia.

Based in Victoria, Swaggle was led by former Coles Group category manager Chad Burke. Its online marketplace stocked thousands of products, including both specialty and leading brands in the sector.

However, just over two years after its founding, Coles said the business will be closed from April.

“Swaggle has been one of the most significant innovation initiatives we’ve delivered at Coles,” a spokesperson said.

“It proved we can create quickly and test in market and showed what a small, talented team can achieve when they stay close to the customer and try something new.”

Coles added that it will be exploring opportunities to relocate Swaggle employees within its group, while supporting others through the transition.

“It also reminds us of the importance of recognising when the market has changed and pivoting our focus and investment to keep delivering our strategy,” the company said.

“As customer needs have evolved and demand in the pet market has shifted, we have made the tough decision to close our Swaggle Pet business from early April.”

