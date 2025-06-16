Clarks finds a new Australian distributor

Melbourne-based The Shoe Group has signed a deal with Clarks to distribute the footwear brand’s products across Australia starting next year.

Founded in 1825 and based in Somerset, England, Clarks is known for its craftsmanship, iconic designs, and the comfort and quality of its footwear products.

The new partnership comes as Brand Collective announced it will not renew the Clarks footwear license in Australia and New Zealand next year to focus on other brands.

“We’re delighted to join forces with The Shoe Group, who have extensive experience in retail and the footwear industry, and a strong understanding of the Australian consumer,” said Raymond Chew, Clarks GM for SEA and ANZ.

“We look forward to working with them to continue the growth of the Clarks brand in Australia and to bring our shoemaking expertise to new and existing customers in Australia,” Chew continued.

“Clarks is a truly iconic brand which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year,” added Matt McDowell, GM of the MAPM division of The Shoe Group. “That’s 200 years of shoemaking heritage and expertise, and we are excited to be working with Clarks to grow the brand in Australia through our well-established retail network.”

The Shoe Group currently represents 17 footwear brands across Australia and New Zealand, boasting a network of over 400 retail locations.