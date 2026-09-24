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Why are Chinese beauty accessories booming in the US?

Decorated press-on nails on display.
Wigs and nails ride a social media boom.
By Reuters
From pre-bleached straight hair wigs to wavy clipped extensions and blinged-out coffin-shaped nails, sales of Chinese-made beauty accessories are surging across the United States. While friction over soaring Chinese exports of high-profile items such as cars and batteries forms the backdrop to this week’s presidential summit, the boom in the non-strategic beauty sector underlines China’s manufacturing prowess. “This market is growing,” said Joe Wu, an exporter in the central city of Xuch

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