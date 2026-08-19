Australian toy market sales soar. These are the hottest categories

Australia’s toy market recorded a 13 per cent increase in sales value in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, according to the latest data from Circana.

The result follows the global trend. Toy sales across markets tracked by Circana increased 14 per cent in value over the same period. Licensing, fandom and collectibles drove demand, while category characteristics and consumer behaviour created different opportunities across markets.

In Australia, eight of the 11 toy supercategories tracked by Circana recorded growth. Games & Puzzles and Building Sets together contributed 70 per cent of supercategory gains.

Strategic Trading Card Games (STCG) recorded the largest gains in both sales value and units sold, accounting for more than half of the growth in Games & Puzzles. Excluding STCG, toy sales in Australia still increased 8 per cent, pointing to demand across the wider toy market.

“Australia’s toy market has had an exceptionally strong start to 2026, and what is particularly encouraging is the breadth of growth we are seeing,” said Gimantha Jayasinghe, SVP, head of general merchandise Apac at Circana.

Licensed toys were another growth driver. Sales increased 16 per cent and accounted for 40 per cent of total toy spending in Australia.

Pokémon was the top-performing property, with trading cards accounting for the majority of its toy sales. FIFA added the most sales value to the market, followed by Toy Story and One Piece.

“The strength of licensing shows just how closely toys are now connected to the wider entertainment and fandom landscape,” Jayasinghe said.

Squishies sales increased by just over 400 per cent in the first half of the year. Slime, blind packs and collectibles also reflected demand for interactive and collectible play.

Across the market, unit sales increased 7 per cent and average selling prices increased 6 per cent. Growth was recorded across all price points, with toys priced at $50 and above also recording growth. Standard Building Sets and STCG accounted for more than half of sales in the $50-plus price tier.

“The first half of 2026 demonstrated that there are multiple routes to growth in Australia,” Jayasinghe said.

According to Circana, retailers and manufacturers can monitor the categories and properties driving demand as the market moves into the year-end trading period.