BusinessStrategy

What is whimsymaxxing and why should retailers care?

Jellycat Diner pop-up interior.
Playfulness is becoming retail’s edge.
By Naomi Omamuli Emiko
A plush stuffed bagel retails for US$30 and has a mile-long waitlist. A pastel-wave mirror with chunky, candy-colored curves has spawned an Amazon dupe category and landed its designer a global Ikea collaboration. What, may you ask, do these products have in common? They both epitomise a growing trend in retail known as “whimsymaxxing” – the deliberate maximisation of playfulness, wonder and childlike joy across fashion, home and lifestyle. This trend has moved from a niche TikTok hashtag

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