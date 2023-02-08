Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

Retailers dominate the most-trusted brand rankings in Australia

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 8, 2023< 1 mins read

Retailers continue to reign when it comes to consumers’ trust, filling the top eight places in Roy Morgan’s recent ‘Net Trust’ rankings.

The market research company analysed nominations from more than 22,000 Australians to identify the nation’s most-trusted brands – and the least trusted.

According to the list, Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Aldi and Kmart were the five most-trusted brands for a fifth straight quarter. In the next three places were Myer, Apple and Big W. Australia Post and Toyota completed the top 10.

At the other end of the table, Harvey Norman ranked sixth most distrusted brands – down one place on the previous quarter – with Amazon fourth, the two retailers split only by Newscorp.

National carrier Qantas – previously highly trusted in the September quarter – plunged to 40th place on the list following a series of flight delays and cancellations, rising ticket prices and soaring instances of lost luggage.

Likewise, Optus – which suffered a data breach last year – is now the second most distrusted brand in the December quarter with Meta taking last spot.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said brands need to be “aware of the dangers that distrust presents” amid rising scandals.

“What we see with brands that suffer major scandals is that once distrust takes hold, it is very difficult to curtail. The first step in re-building trust is to eliminate distrust.”

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Pureplay
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Affordable luxury: A look at Aldi’s London champagne bar
Openings & closings
Affordable luxury: A look at Aldi’s London champagne bar
Gelatissimo’s first US store opens in Houston, Texas
Food & beverage
Gelatissimo’s first US store opens in Houston, Texas
Peloton in crisis as CEO shunted, staff culled
Sports & adventure
Peloton in crisis as CEO shunted, staff culled
Slyp raises $25 million in Series A fundraising
Payments
Slyp raises $25 million in Series A fundraising
Author's latest articles
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Marketplace
Ebay culls 500 roles worldwide
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January
Luxury
Cettire sales surge in December half, even higher in January
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Shopping centres & malls
Rockingham, Westpoint Shopping Centre sale deals sealed
Nick Scali sales, profit soar despite rising interest rates
Furniture & homewares
Nick Scali sales, profit soar despite rising interest rates
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up
Health & beauty
David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up