Dress for Success Victoria names Karina Bruce as CEO

Dress for Success Victoria has appointed Karina Bruce as CEO to lead the organisation’s efforts in providing women with tools for economic independence.

With over 25 years of experience in the retail and fashion sectors, Bruce has held leadership roles at Country Road Group and founded Hear Us Roar.

Most recently, she held the position of interim GM at Jon Monsir Uniforms and advisory roles supporting women’s leadership and community advancement initiatives.

The appointment comes as the organisation seeks to address ongoing economic challenges facing women in Australia.

In her new role, Bruce aims to expand the reach of the organisation’s services across Victoria and enhance existing job-readiness programs.

Dress for Success Victoria is a registered charity that provides professional clothing and career support to women facing disadvantage. Based in Frankston, it operates as part of a global movement dedicated to female economic empowerment.