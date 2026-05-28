Aussies get to try Ikea’s meatball-flavoured Chupa Chups next month

Ikea will distribute a limited-edition meatball-flavoured lollipop globally in June, following more than 75,000 tastings at Milan Design Week in April.

The product is the result of a collaboration between Ikea and Chupa Chups, recreating Ikea’s meatball in lollipop form. The campaign will run across more than 300 Ikea stores globally, with 1 million lollipops distributed free of charge.

The launch also references the Swedish Midsummer (Midsommar) tradition.

“What started as a playful idea quickly became something we knew customers would love experiencing in real life,” Javier Quiñones, commercial manager at Ingka Group, said.

“With one million meatball flavoured lollipops across 24 markets, we’re inviting people to celebrate Swedishness in an unexpected way.”

In addition to tasting events, selected participating stores will host activities including Kallax game stations, themed displays and selfie areas. Activities will vary between markets.

The first tasting events began in Germany on May 23 before expanding to Italy, Belgium, France, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain in early June. Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to hold tasting events on June 20.

“At Chupa Chups, we believe in turning everyday moments into fun and surprising experiences,” Martin Hofling, global marketing manager at Chupa Chups, said.

“Reimagining the Ikea meatball flavour as a lollipop reflects our ‘Forever Fun’ approach.”

The meatball-flavoured lollipop will not be distributed in Sweden, Japan, India, Serbia, Croatia, Romania or Slovenia.