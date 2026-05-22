A different aisle: Ikea branches out into weddings

Ikea plans to hold wedding ceremonies for couples inside its stores in Sweden, extending its customer experience beyond furniture retail.

The program will take place on June 27 at five stores in Malmö, Linköping, Jönköping, Uddevalla and Karlstad. Each location will host ceremonies for three couples.

The wedding spaces will be set up inside the stores. Ikea will provide a civil marriage officiant, a summer menu and wedding gifts for participating couples.

“Togetherness often begins when we open our hearts and say yes, and that is also how lifelong companionship begins,” said Martina Bjuvenius, interior design manager at Ikea Sweden.

Bjuvenius said Ikea aims to offer customers the opportunity to mark the occasion in-store.

Couples must complete the “hindersprövning” marriage licence application process with the Swedish Tax Agency before the event to ensure the marriages are legally valid. Couples must also bring valid identification and have two witnesses present.

There was no word as to whether couples would have to walk the aisle and, if so, what distance that stroll may comprise.

Nor is there any indication that Ikea Australia might look to copy the promotion, dubbed ‘Say I Do at Ikea’.