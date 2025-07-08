BusinessSports & adventure

Adidas launches global campaign to relaunch Superstar sneaker

Samuel L Jackson for Adidas
Superstar sneakers return in two original colourways, with updated padding in the tongue and collar. (Source: Adidas)
By Kaycee Enerva

Adidas has introduced its “Superstar, The Original” campaign, aiming to revive interest in the classic 90s sneaker and Firebird Tracksuit.

Narrated by actor Samuel L Jackson, the campaign features artists and athletes, including Missy Elliott, Jennie, Anthony Edwards, Mark Gonzales, Glorilla, Teezo Touchdown, and Gabbrielle.

The campaign, shot in black and white and directed by Thibaut Grevet, unfolds in two chapters.

In the first chapter, dubbed Pyramids, the story draws a parallel between enduring cultural landmarks and the Superstar’s lasting cultural relevance. The second, Clocks, features the whole cast in a visual story that connects the sneaker’s legacy to a new generation of creators.

“This campaign isn’t about looking back, it’s about spotlighting a new generation of Originals who are building what’s next, unapologetically,” said Annie Barrett, VP of marketing at Adidas Originals.

“The Superstar has always been more than just a sneaker. It’s a symbol of originality and a spark for cultural change.”

