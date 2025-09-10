Will the reinvention of large format retail define the next era of Australian shopping?

y and age, the sector is evolving beyond its utilitarian roots. “The sector is transforming,” Phillipa Kelly, CEO of the Large Format Retail Association, told Inside Retail. “Collaboration and experiences now sit at the heart of the shopping journey, with online supporting the physical store. Food, beverage, wellness and gyms are adding to the Large Format Retail offer. The result? Large format retail that is more immersive, more relevant and more connected to customers than ever before,” she explained. That evolution is visible on the ground. Leasing activity is evidently focused on tenants that extend dwell time and encourage repeat visitation, including family friendly dining, childcare centres, boutique gyms and wellness operators. Large format retail is essentially embedding daily use services within the ‘bulky goods’ mix, broadening its audience and creating ecosystems closer in spirit to mixed-use precincts. Technology is also reshaping the LFR experience. From click-and-collect hubs that streamline bulky goods pick-ups to smart parking systems and digital wayfinding, the customer journey is being restructured to match e-commerce expectations while retaining the benefits of scale. LFR’s scale is well-seasoned to deliver unique advantages for retailers. Large footprints allow for comprehensive product ranges that online alone struggles to replicate. In categories like furniture, appliances and home improvement, the ability to experience the product physically still matters. Adding food and beverage amongst other service-led tenants may ensure customers will stay longer and shop more broadly. Challenges and the path to resilience Despite its expansionary promise, the sector is grappling with structural headwinds. “A diverse and complex regime of state-based property taxes is not only costly but also creates layers of red tape. Planning and zoning restrictions add further hurdles, slowing the pace of development,” Kelly explained. “On top of this, high construction costs have weighed heavily on the sector. Though encouragingly, there are early signs that construction cost pressures are beginning to ease, paving the way for renewed growth and investment,” she added. She points to regulatory uncertainty as another key barrier. “Another key challenge is the anticipated impact of the new mergers and acquisitions regime. Stricter regulations may create extra hurdles for consolidation and investment, adding complexity to an already regulated environment. With productivity already under pressure, the laws could bring more red tape, longer timelines and higher costs.” For developers, the interplay of planning, taxation and construction may create a friction that stymies agility. For retailers, this would translate to delayed store openings, higher rents and reduced flexibility to innovate. As the retail property sector consolidates, these dynamics risk holding back LFR’s ability to adapt quickly to consumer demand. Yet there are signs of optimism. As inflation eases and building costs stabilise, the economics of development may improve. That could trigger a wave of reinvestment into new precincts and refurbishments designed to match the sector’s new experiential focus. Building for long-term success The long-term success of large format retail will hinge on creating environments that are not just functional but magnetic. “For retailers and landlords in the large format retail space, long-term success will belong to those who prioritise agility, customer experience and collaboration,” said Kelly. She highlights the tenant mix as critical, claiming that success also lies in a well rounded tenant mix. “That is, balancing homemaker and tech anchors with food, beverage, wellness and service offerings to ensure relevance and repeat visitation, while driving efficiency and sustainability through smart building technology, renewable energy and cost-effective construction.” Deep End Services data shows that large format retail now makes up around 35 per cent of the nation’s retail floor space, generates roughly 24 per cent of all retail sales, and underpins more than 478,600 full-time equivalent jobs across Australia, both directly and indirectly. That scale makes the category too significant to be sidelined in conversations about the future of retail. Retail’s evolution from functional homemaker hubs to dynamic, multi-service precincts reflects broader shifts in how Australians live, shop and socialise. For policymakers, the challenge is to streamline regulatory frameworks and enable investment that unlocks the sector’s full potential. For landlords and retailers, the task is to create collaborative, technology-viable environments that resonate with the next generation of shoppers. If the sector can meet these challenges, large format retail may not just keep pace with shopping centres and e-commerce but could emerge as Australia’s next growth engine.