BusinessCustomer

When retail networks become access points for crisis support

What Endota spa “Escabags” reveals about retail’s social reach. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
On the window of more than 100 Endota spas across Australia, a small sticker now reads, “Escabags available here”. Escabags – short for escape bags – provide essential items and support information to those seeking to flee domestic violence. The initiative helps give those in vulnerable situations access to help in discreet locations – something a large network of retailers can provide.  The initiative, founded in 2020 by domestic violence survivor Stacey Jane, now works with more

