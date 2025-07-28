BusinessStrategy

What the Woolworths-Endeavour tech split reveals about modern retail strategy

dan murphys
Inside the tech tangle behind the Woolworths-Endeavour divide. LinkedIn.
By Tahlia Whitfield
When Woolworths spun off Endeavour Group in 2021, the move was widely seen as a textbook case of value creation with an objective to enable the liquor and hotel arm to pursue growth on its own terms.  However, shared technology lingered beneath the surface, presenting a far more complex problem than originally imagined, as recently reported in The Australian Financial Review. More than three years after the demerger, Endeavour has confirmed it won’t fully sever its digital systems from Wo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Ermenegildo Zegna’s first-half revenue hits US$1 billion

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy IR Pro

How Kic’s Concierge uses tech to put the human-touch in scaled personalisation

Tamera Francis
Online marketplaces

Kogan’s revenue falls amid lower gross sales

Celene Ignacio
Strategy

Vinnies to open eight more stores in Victoria as demand soars

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

Woolworths Group’s supermarkets MD resigns

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

How a cute mascot turned Thai bakery chain Butterbear into a phenomenon

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay