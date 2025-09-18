BusinessStrategy

Is the New Zealand dream still alive for Australian retailers and brands?

a woman shopping a clothes rack
“Most Australians think they can treat New Zealand as an extension of Australia.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Expansion into the New Zealand market has long been a common-sense strategy for Australian businesses due to its geographical proximity, shared language and free-trade agreements. But despite its easy accessibility, Australian retailers and brands are struggling. ASX-listed retailers, including Woolworths Group, JB Hi-Fi, Michael Hill and Super Retail Group have all cited challenges in the New Zealand market. The specific issues facing each retailer differ, but the common denominator is the New

