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De Bortoli and the future of the family cellar 

De Bortoli Family
The De Bortoli family. (Source: De Bortoli)
By Tahlia Whitfield
As a boy, Darren De Bortoli had a habit of reappearing at the family table after bedtime. His mother, Emeri, remembers: “We’d send him off to bed but he’d always come back in and before you knew it, he was back at the table, eager to know what was going on.” Darren now runs a 98-year-old wine company at a moment when almost everything worth knowing about wine is changing, including who drinks it, what they choose, where they buy it and how much respect they have for the old rules. Darren

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