BusinessStrategy

Can K Home scale? The property puzzle behind Kmart’s Ikea rival

K Home team cutting cake
The K Home team marks a pivotal retail trial. LinkedIn
By Tahlia Whitfield
Kmart has spent years transforming Anko into one of Australia’s most formidable private-label success stories. This week, the Wesfarmers-owned retailer took its next step with the opening of K Home, a 3000 square-meter concept store in Melbourne’s Box Hill South dedicated almost entirely to furniture, storage and homewares. The format brings together products that have traditionally lived online, although now in expansive room settings and immersive displays. The opening marks one of Kmart

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