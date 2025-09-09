Vinomofo Group launches Whiskymofo platform

Online wine retailer Vinomofo has launched a standalone Whiskymofo platform, providing members with a range of curated whiskey at discounted prices.

Over the past year, Whiskymofo has been running events under the Vinomofo brand, attracting over 32,000 members with its “Whiskymofo & Friends” sales.

The platform will offer daily whisky drops of limited, rare, and high-value releases to members only, monthly sales events featuring whiskey and other premium spirits under the Whiskymofo & Friends sales, and exclusive partnerships with distilleries and global brands.

The company is positioning itself as a sales channel for global whisky brands and a community hub.

Whiskyhub’s buying team selects only 5 per cent of the products it tastes, a process similar to that of Vinomofo.

Access to the platform is free, but deals are available only to members, enabling the brand to secure rare whiskies in the Australian market at affordable prices.