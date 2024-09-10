BusinessSports & adventure

Under Armour flags larger loss as restructuring program continues

By Sean Cao

Under Armour is expecting a bigger operating loss for fiscal 2025 after a further evaluation of its ongoing restructuring plan.

The sportswear company has forecast an operating loss of $220 to $240 million for the year ending March 31, compared to its previous expectation of $194 to $214 million. 

The loss is the result of the firm’s pre-tax restructuring and related charges in connection with its reorganization, which is now expected to be $140-$160 million instead of $70-90 million as previously reported. This was due to the decision to exit one of its primary distribution facilities in Rialto, California, by March 2026. 

These charges include $37 million in employee severance and benefits costs, $45 million related to various transformational initiatives, and $78 million in facility, software, and other asset-related charges and impairments.

“We continue to proactively identify opportunities to optimize our business to help create a better and stronger Under Armour,” said Under Armour CFO David Bergman. 

“As we work to reconstitute our brand and increase our financial productivity over the long term – optimizing our supply-chain network will make us a more efficient, uncomplicated, and agile company.”

For the first quarter of FY25, the company reported a 10 per cent decline in revenue to $1.2 billion, driven by a 14 per cent drop in North American sales.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Australian label Princess Polly opens its first physical store in the US

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

Zambrero opens new-look Kings Cross flagship restaurant

Sarah Stowe
Openings & closings

TK Maxx to open first store in Perth

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Nobody Denim. Image supplied
Sustainability IR Pro

Nobody Denim’s downsizing highlights the challenges of local manufacturing

Aron Lewin
Pet supplies IR Pro

How Petico aims to resurrect Singapore’s Perromart amid pet-care boom

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay