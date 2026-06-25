European online marketplace Vinted quietly launches in Australia

Online second-hand marketplace Vinted, which claims to have saved shoppers more than $35 billion in a year, has quietly entered Australia.

A European behemoth, Vinted, will add another competitor to Australia’s recommerce market, tackling Ebay head-on. Despite launching without any official announcement, its website is now operational with listings already available.

Vinted lets consumers sell for free with prepaid shipping, charging buyers a fee.

In 2025, Vinted claimed to have saved its members $35.6 billion on adult fashion products, compared to their retail prices. Average prices in that year, Vinted said, were 72 per cent lower than retail.

“The Vinted equation is straightforward: when second-hand is an easy and more affordable option, people choose it time and time again – and it happens to be a great choice for the climate too,” said Marianne Gybels, senior director of sustainability.

The marketplace – which is also available on the App Store – offers refunds within two days of delivery, something which is often covered by the seller unless otherwise agreed. In addition to clothing, the Australian platform also sells homewares, electronics, entertainment products, collectibles, and sports gear.

It has entered into a three-year partnership with AusPost to handle distribution, not long after the courier found that 46 per cent of Australians are now shopping second-hand.

“Vinted’s launch in Australia is a major moment for recommerce, and we’re proud to be the exclusive delivery partner helping bring the platform to Australian consumers,” said AusPost’s GM for parcel, post, and e-commerce services, Gary Starr.

“As more Australians embrace second-hand shopping, the delivery experience becomes even more important. Peer-to-peer selling depends on a process that is simple, reliable, and easy to access.”

AusPost said that Vinted sellers and buyers will be able to use its national network of parcel lockers and post offices. The delivery company will launch the partnership with a joint campaign with Vinted to encourage Australians to sell the clothes they no longer wear or use.