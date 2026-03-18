Booming online sales and generational differences: Australia’s year in e-commerce

Online shopping among Australians is booming, as Australia Post has shared the key trends and data behind a landmark year in e-commerce.

Total transaction value reached $82.6 billion in 2025, a 14 per cent year-on-year increase. AusPost said shifting consumer habits are at the centre of the sector’s growth.

“Shoppers are browsing more selectively, with a stronger focus on value and buying when the deals are best,” the delivery company said, adding that Australian households are shopping across an average of 16 brands per year, a figure that has been gradually growing for a decade.

But growing sales aren’t the result of large individual purchases. AusPost says that individual basket sizes are falling as consumers make smaller, more frequent purchases. “Aussies are now making four additional online purchases each year compared to last year,” the report added.

The average basket size for the year was $96, down 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

A century’s worth of shoppers were also broken down in the report, with Millennials being the highest-frequency customer, with 47 per cent of shopping online weekly, and Gen Z shoppers incorporating AI into their purchasing journey more than the rest.

Millennials also spent the most at $29.7 billion, followed by Gen X at $22.7 billion and Gen Z at $14.6 billion.

As shoppers get older, AusPost said, they begin to value reliable, trustworthy experiences, often being comfortable trading off convenience to achieve that goal.

Online marketplaces remain the highest-value segment in Australia’s e-commerce industry, contributing $18.9 billion, followed by food and liquor ($16 billion) and fashion and apparel ($11.6 billion).

“Despite the strength in spending, consumers continued to concentrate their spending during sales events, like Black Friday and the end of the financial year, keeping competition in the retailing industry alive and well,” Ashwin Clarke, senior economist at CBA, said in the report.

Going forward, AusPost says that agentic AI is expected to account for 30 per cent of e-commerce transactions by 2030, influencing $7 billion in sales by then.