WGSN analyst on how Asia’s data-driven consumers are reshaping retail

nsumers and an additional US$15 trillion in spending by 2034. Euromonitor International predicts that the Asia Pacific will account for a majority of global retail sales growth between 2023 and 2028, expanding by 24 per cent. But this growth comes with complexity. The rise of the ‘value maximisers’ According to WGSN’s Asia Shopper Priorities 2025 report, consumers are becoming more deliberate in their spending. In mature markets, shoppers are tightening budgets, while in fast-growing economies like Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, consumers are willing to pay more for quality and meaning. This duality, cost-conscious yet aspirational, is creating what WGSN analysts describe as a “new middle”. “Successful brands service this new middle by offering more value for money,” the WGSN’s foresight, consumer, marketing and retail team, told Inside Retail. The trend is visible across categories. Singapore’s Foodpanda launched its own private-label grocery line, Bright, to offer cheaper alternatives without compromising quality, while regional beauty players like Malaysia’s Duck Cosmetics and Indonesia’s Somethinc are positioning themselves as homegrown premium brands with accessible pricing. AI-driven personalisation at scale Another shift is the rise of deep personalisation. As AI becomes commonly used, consumers across Asia increasingly expect retail experiences that reflect their unique identities, cultures and needs. “One effective way is to use AI tools and analytics to create rich, real-life retail experiences that put customers in control of their individual needs,” the analysts said. WGSN’s team pointed to brands responding with technology that blends the digital and physical. For example, AI-driven tool BeautyHub Pro allows users in the Philippines and Thailand to upload selfies for personalised skincare and haircare advice. The programme assesses up to 30 visual data points and makes personalised product recommendations. Lessons from Asia’s data-led pioneers For many companies, the biggest obstacle isn’t collecting data but using it effectively. Without real-time integration across departments, brands struggle to optimise inventory or anticipate disruptions. Predictive analytics can bridge these gaps, converting disparate data streams into actionable foresight. Some of the most compelling case studies come from brands that have used consumer intelligence to reinvent themselves. Indonesia’s ParagonCorp, for instance, used predictive data to navigate a pandemic-era downturn. As demand for cosmetics plummeted, the company leveraged behavioural insights to pivot into personal care with Earth Love Life. Within eight months, sales jumped more than 340 per cent, making it the top personal care brand on Tokopedia last year. WGSN’s analyst said brands can also consider using data to maximise resources and innovate products. Vietnam’s Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ) integrates macro forecasts and local market data to guide its design strategy, ensuring each collection resonates with cultural events, sentiment and material preferences. The result: products that feel both locally grounded and globally relevant. The data-driven buyer As WGSN notes, fashion no longer moves in predictable cycles. Seasons blur, trend lifespans shorten, and viral moments can create or kill demand overnight. As a result, brands are increasingly using technology to turn reactive planning into a proactive strategy. “Even where creativity and taste seem subjective, predictive tools are instrumental in mitigating risks and identifying commercially viable opportunities,” Monisha Klar, director of fashion at WGSN, told Inside Retail. She believes predictive analytics is reshaping how fashion buyers operate, allowing them to validate intuition with evidence and plan assortments based on measurable market signals. “These tools are essential in trendspotting, enabling early adoption of emerging designs and providing invaluable insights for strategic merchandising,” Klar added. “While AI can be used to power predictive analytics, which then leverages data to forecast outcomes and inform decisions, it is critical to acknowledge that these powerful tools are not meant to replace human intuition and creativity – instead, they serve as crucial complements.” Further reading: AI in the aisles: How Foodpanda is building the grocery store of the future.