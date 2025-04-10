The future of shelf signage: How technology is transforming the moment of truth

alised. In France, Carrefour has integrated ESLs with real-time promotions, loyalty discounts, and even competitor price tracking. Meanwhile, in the US, Walmart is introducing ESLs that use near field communication (NFC), allowing customers to tap their phones to see product details, reviews, and personalised discounts. The ability to dynamically adjust pricing and promotions means brands can be far more agile at the shelf than ever before. 2. Digital shelf strips – the next evolution Traditional shelf strips are being replaced with LED digital shelf displays, offering brands the ability to showcase animated content, pricing updates, and even QR codes that link to additional product information. Tesco in the UK has used in-store screens at the shelf that display recipe ideas alongside relevant product recommendations. Meanwhile, Walmart in Canada is testing AI-powered shelf strips that change messaging based on real-time inventory and shopper demographics. 3. Augmented reality at shelf Retailers are now using augmented reality (AR) to bring products to life directly at shelf. L’Oréal created AR-powered shelf displays in China that allow shoppers to ‘try on’ makeup shades via an on-shelf mirror and their smartphones. Similarly, Nestlé in Brazil has tested AR shelf signage that, when scanned, plays short videos about product sourcing and nutritional benefits. The potential here is vast. Imagine scanning a cereal box and seeing its sustainability story unfold in front of you. 4. AI-powered shelf cameras and smart signage Some of the biggest changes to shelf signage are happening behind the scenes. Amazon Fresh stores in the US and UK have used AI-powered cameras to track when a shopper engages with a product, the next level will surely be integrating to trigger digital shelf messaging that responds in real-time. Ahold Delhaize, in the Netherlands, is experimenting with digital shelf signage that adapts based on shopper behaviour, highlighting relevant offers and nudging customers toward items approaching their sell-by dates, high-margin products or sustainable choices. 5. Voice-activated and sensor-based signage Amazon Fresh has trialled voice-activated virtual assistance using Alexa. Voice-activated shelf displays that allow customers to ask about product recommendations and receive spoken responses will surely be coming soon. In South Korea, E-Mart is integrating shelf sensors that detect when a customer lingers near a product, which offers the capability, if hooked into the digital shelf, to trigger relevant product information and social proof, such as live customer reviews. What this means for retailers and brands The digital transformation of shelf signage isn’t just about aesthetics – it’s about influencing purchase decisions more effectively than ever before. For brands, the ability to adjust messaging dynamically means marketing doesn’t stop at the campaign level. Brands can optimise at the shelf in real time, responding to stock levels, competitor pricing, or even customer sentiment. For retailers, the shelf is no longer just a physical space – it’s now a prime digital media asset. Those who invest in smart shelf solutions can unlock new revenue streams while enhancing the shopper experience. The challenge now? Retailers and brands need to stop thinking of shelf signage as an afterthought and start seeing it as the next frontier in retail media. Because the First Moment of Truth is evolving – and the brands that embrace this shift will be the ones that win at the shelf.