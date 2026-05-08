Subway boss Shane Bracken exits sandwich chain

Shane Bracken has left Subway ANZ where he was MD for four years.

Bracken told Franchise Executives, “It’s been an amazing four years at Subway. I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved for both the brand and franchisees. I certainly feel I’m leaving Subway ANZ in a significantly stronger position than when I arrived and know this amazing brand will continue to deliver into the future.”

Last year, Bracken said the sandwich chain would start to pivot to a more digitised customer experience with the restaurants partnering heavily with third-party delivery platforms to double down on convenience.

He highlighted the need to differentiate a brand across value and customer experience. “We are actively leading customers into new spaces,” he said.

Bracken joined Subway in May 2022 after a year as interim chief operating officer at Beaumont Tiles during the Bunnings acquisition. He has been a board member of the Australian Retail Council for almost 18 months.

Prior to his retail experience, Bracken’s career was focused on the food manufacturing sector, including 11 years at packaging business Detpack, and four years as COO at Kerry Foods.

Subway was contacted for comment.