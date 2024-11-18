CareersPet supplies

Petbarn parent Greencross names Lucas Barry as CEO

lucas barry headshot in beige background
Greencross has appointed Lucas Barry as its new CEO, effective January 1. (Source: Lucas Barry/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Greencross has named Lucas Barry as its new CEO, effective January 1. He has been with the company for six years as COO and CFO.

Prior to joining Greencross in 2018, Barry held various leadership roles including as CFO of Opal Aged Care, group financial controller of Woolworths, CFO of LBC Tank Terminals headquartered in Europe, and CFO at the Challenger Infrastructure Fund.

He also worked for more than nine years at KPMG Australia.

“Lucas’ selection as CEO reflects the board’s careful consideration of the skills required to drive the next phase of growth for Greencross,” said Joel Thickins, Greencross chairman.

“His major contribution in helping transform Greencross by driving commercial strategic outcomes will serve the company well for the future.”

Barry succeeds George Wahby who stepped down from the role to focus on his family and health.

Wahby will remain in the company as a non-executive director and advisor from January 1.

