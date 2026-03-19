Leonie Faddy on scaling Go-To without losing shelf clarity

he business grows across both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, the operational focus shifts toward managing portfolio complexity, improving on-shelf clarity and building a brand structure capable of supporting multiple categories. Leonie Faddy, chief marketing officer at Go-To, spoke to Inside Retail about redesigning packaging systems for high-traffic retail environments, improving “speed-to-decision” at shelf and maintaining brand coherence as the company expands into new verticals. Inside Retail: As Go-To expands across skincare, makeup and fragrance, with haircare and wellness to follow, how do you manage portfolio complexity without diluting clarity at shelf? Leonie Faddy: As the range expanded, clarity became critical. We’re now operating in more sophisticated categories, and our customer is more ingredient-literate and discerning than ever. The recent overhaul of our core packaging architecture was driven by this exact challenge. How do we improve speed-to-decision at shelf while building an information system that supports where we’re heading next? We introduced a clearer product hierarchy, simplified ingredient communication, and stronger visual cues to make navigation intuitive in high-traffic retail environments. The work wasn’t about aesthetics alone; it was about retail performance and long-term scalability. As we grow into new verticals, we’re focused on building a brand system, not just launching products. IR: You’ve spoken about improving “speed-to-decision” in high-traffic retail environments. What have you learned about how today’s beauty customer navigates shelf, particularly in a partner like MECCA? LF: The modern beauty customer is confident and informed. She often arrives with research done, but she’s navigating increasingly complex categories. That makes clarity, hierarchy and immediate benefit-led communication essential. Our redesign was specifically geared towards improving speed-to-decision at shelf, particularly in a retail partner like MECCA, where traffic is high and competition for attention is strong. Clearer messaging and a more unified on-shelf presence help remove friction and allow customers to engage quickly and confidently. IR: Go-To began as a tightly edited five-product skincare line. How do you protect brand coherence as you evolve into a multi-category player? LF: Go-To was founded in 2014 with just five core products, and that tight edit really shaped our DNA. It forced clarity in what we made, how we spoke, and how we showed up on shelf. Today, we’ve grown into a 30-plus SKU business spanning skincare, makeup and fragrance, with haircare and wellness to come. As we expand, protecting coherence comes down to building a strong brand architecture rather than relying on category boundaries. We partnered with global design agency BASE to develop a scalable system that can accommodate new formats and categories across both DTC and wholesale. The unified matte finish, clearer product hierarchy and consistent visual language ensure that whether we’re in skincare or fragrance, the brand remains instantly recognisable as Go-To. We’ve also introduced complementary colours to support navigation across categories, while maintaining our core brand font, hierarchy and our signature peach – the visual cue that anchors everything back to us. That balance allows us to evolve without losing the clarity and familiarity that built the brand in the first place. IR: What does scaling across both DTC and wholesale teach you about control versus collaboration, particularly when it comes to brand presentation and customer experience? LF: Scaling across both DTC and wholesale has reinforced the importance of building a brand system that is flexible, but disciplined. DTC gives us full control of the narrative, from education through to conversion and retention, while wholesale, particularly with a partner like MECCA, demands clarity, cohesion and strong visual blocking to perform in a high-traffic retail environment. We also know the customer doesn’t shop in channels; she shops the brand. Many customers will search for a product on our website before, or even while, standing in-store. That means DTC and wholesale must work hand in hand to deliver a seamless, best-in-class experience. Messaging, hierarchy and visual identity need to feel consistent wherever she encounters us. Our updated brand architecture was intentionally designed to translate across both environments. It ensures consistency in presentation, while allowing for the practical realities of retail. Long-term scalability across channels, categories and formats was a key driver of the redesign. IR: The shift to glass on select SKUs and a more unified matte finish signals premiumisation. How do you decide when to trade up versus maintaining accessibility? LF: The shift to glass on select SKUs, alongside a unified matte finish across the range, certainly elevates our on-shelf presence, but it hasn’t made the brand less accessible. We haven’t changed pricing, and our formulations remain exactly the same. For us, this wasn’t about moving upmarket; it was about offering a more premium experience. Glass enhances the sensorial and ritual aspect of certain products and brings a level of sophistication that reflects the categories we’re now playing in. Premiumisation should be purposeful, not exclusionary. We’re guided by where the category is heading and what the customer expects, while ensuring the brand remains clear, cohesive and approachable. It’s about elevating the experience without compromising accessibility, and that balance is incredibly important to us. IR: As a CMO leading a business entering new verticals, how do you personally approach growth? What disciplines or rituals help you balance ambition with brand integrity? LF: I approach growth with equal parts ambition and discipline. Expansion is exciting, especially as we move beyond our original core skincare category into adjacent spaces, but my role is to ensure that growth strengthens the brand rather than stretches it. A big part of that is owning the NPD calendar. I’m very conscious that every launch sets a tone internally and externally. We can’t chase every opportunity. Each product has to earn its place within the broader architecture, strategically, creatively and commercially. That discipline protects focus and prevents noise. Managing the team through periods of growth also requires clarity. Expectations rise as the business scales, so I prioritise clear decision-making frameworks, tight cross-functional alignment and momentum without chaos. Speed matters, but so does conviction. The recent brand and packaging overhaul was a reflection of that mindset – a long-term investment in clarity and scalability. By strengthening the system now, we give ourselves permission to grow confidently, knowing the foundations are solid. For me, brand integrity isn’t in conflict with ambition – it’s what makes ambition sustainable.