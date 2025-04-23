Zarraffa’s Coffee buys SA chain First Things First

The Brisbane-born Zarraffa’s business has acquired First Things First, a four-site drive-through coffee business in South Australia.

The multi-million-dollar acquisition sets up the Brisbane-born chain to bring its brand to the South Australian market.

Zarraffa’s Coffee managing director and founder, Kenton Campbell, said the brand has long wanted to launch into South Australia. “We have had our sights set on Adelaide from the very beginning, and now that we have reached the right stage in our growth plans, we’re excited to finally make this moment happen,” Campbell said.

“This move has been thoughtfully considered and a way to align and accelerate our expansion into the state, integrating with a team that already shares our passion for good quality coffee and community,” he said.

Zarraffa’s will take control of the First Things First locations in Enfield, Salisbury Downs, Woodville Park and Holden Hill this month.

“We’re entering humbly, we are not here to change what makes these stores special. We respect what the team behind First Things First Coffee have created, and we are here to build upon it to ensure continuity and a seamless experience for customers,” Campbell said.

First Things First Coffee founders James and Hana Carrigg and Aaron Box said in a joint statement, “We’ve built something really special in our local communities, and we wanted to ensure that our stores could flourish, and our customers and team would continue to thrive under new leadership.

“We found a perfect synergy with Zarraffa’s – a business that not only shares our passion for coffee but also values its people and communities,” the statement said.

Campbell said Zarraffa’s will open a flagship store in Adelaide suburb Munno Para later this year.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.