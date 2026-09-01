BusinessWorkforce

How retailers can spot peak period staffing problems before they hit

Source: Bigstock.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
As retailers prepare for Black Friday and Christmas trading, the familiar question is already surfacing, ‘How many casuals will we need?’ Pascal Gouel, managing director of Talent Acquisition Group, believes the question can send retailers in the wrong direction. Rather than treating seasonal staffing as a headcount exercise, he told Inside Retail brands should identify “where, when and in which roles” customer demand is likely to exceed their “reliable productive capacity”. A large

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