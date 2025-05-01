Woolworths sees steady sales growth despite external volatility

Woolworths recorded a 3.6 per cent rise in total revenue of $13.952 billion in the third quarter of this year, up from $12.597 billion during the same period last year.

Total Australian food division sales increased 3.6 per cent to $13.051 billion.

Discount department store division Big W saw sales slip 1.5 per cent to $986 million, while its e-commerce sales grew by 4.3 per cent to $87 million, suggesting lower foot traffic.

“Clothing remains a challenge [to Big W] with Q3 growth reliant on clearance of Spring/ Summer, and a slower start to Autumn/ Winter, which has continued into April,” said Woolworths Group CEO, Amanda Bardwell.

“This has impacted Big W’s profit outlook with the loss before interest and tax for H2 (the second half of the year) now expected to be approximately $70 million.”

In the food division, sales of long-life items were supported by promotional programs, while growth in fresh item sales improved due to lower prices on chilled items and stronger growth in meats.

Store-originated sales for this quarter increased by 1.4 per cent to $10.671 billion, excluding tobacco, while metro store-originated sales increased by 5.4 per cent to $418 million.

Long-life products, including pantry, frozen foods, snacks, and household care, saw an 8 per cent growth.

Woolworths added a net two new supermarkets to its network over the quarter, completed 12 renewals and closed one Metro store.

Total e-commerce sales increased by 16.3 per cent to $1.82 billion, and e-commerce penetration was at 14.2 per cent, up from 12.5 per cent year on year.

In New Zealand, Woolworths saw a total sales increase. Of 4.8 per cent to $2.118 billion and e-commerce growth of 24.3 per cent to $313 million, with a penetration reaching 14.8 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

Five new direct-to-boot locations were added in the third quarter of this year, which is now available at 745 stores.

W Living saw a 2.7 per cent decrease in the third quarter of this year to $1.220 billion, and Petstock sales dropped by 9.7 per cent to $204 million due to the divestment of 41 retail stores and 25 veterinary clinics.