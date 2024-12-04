Woolworths seeks orders to stop workers from blocking distribution centre

Woolworths has applied with the Fair Work Commission, seeking orders to stop its striking workers from blocking access to its Melbourne South Regional Distribution Centre (MSRDC) and three other sites.

Woolworths said that the application alleges a violation of the Good Faith Bargaining requirements stated in the Fair Work Act.

The United Workers Union’s strike began on November 21., causing stock flow limitations and negative sales impact, which Woolworths estimates to be about $50 million.

The supermarket chain noted that many of its staff at the Melbourne distribution centre are not members of UWU and that they had indicated they would want to resume working to receive pay.

“We will again be attempting to operate MSRDC today, and we will follow the advice of the Victorian Police to ensure the safety of our team,” said Woolworths.