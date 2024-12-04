BusinessWorkforce

Woolworths seeks orders to stop workers from blocking distribution centre

woolworths store
Woolworths will attempt to resume operations at its Melbourne South Regional Distribution Centre. (Source: Bigstock)
By Celene Ignacio

Woolworths has applied with the Fair Work Commission, seeking orders to stop its striking workers from blocking access to its Melbourne South Regional Distribution Centre (MSRDC) and three other sites.

Woolworths said that the application alleges a violation of the Good Faith Bargaining requirements stated in the Fair Work Act.

The United Workers Union’s strike began on November 21., causing stock flow limitations and negative sales impact, which Woolworths estimates to be about $50 million.

The supermarket chain noted that many of its staff at the Melbourne distribution centre are not members of UWU and that they had indicated they would want to resume working to receive pay.

“We will again be attempting to operate MSRDC today, and we will follow the advice of the Victorian Police to ensure the safety of our team,” said Woolworths.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Department stores IR Pro

After the golden age: Why department stores are no longer glamorous

Robert Crawford
Strategy

Venroy converts former Bondi Beach Post Office into a flagship

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories

Frankie4 names Hilary McMillan as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Rebel MD Gary Williams on taking experiential retail to the next level

Heather McIlvaine
Food & beverage

Dan Murphy’s new tech can chill beverages in three minutes

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay