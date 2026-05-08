BusinessStrategy

Why click and collect is winning Australia’s fuel price crunch

Petrol pump at service station.
Fuel costs are reshaping retail habits. (Source: Pexels)
By Richard Taylor
As we move into the second quarter of 2026, the retail landscape is being reshaped by a factor once thought to be a relic of a bygone era: the geopolitical volatility of the Persian Gulf. For those of us with long enough memories, the current headlines carry a distinct sense of déjà vu. While I wasn’t driving then, I am old enough to remember the fuel shortages of 1979 in Australia. The frustration of petrol rationing, checking if it was an “odd” or “even” day for your licence plate,

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