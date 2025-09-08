What this subtle shift in July spending could signal about the future of retail

ime, food and liquor have always been the quiet, reliable anchor of Australian retail. They have been the categories that seem to tick along in the background, providing weight when the more discretionary sectors wobble. Even in downturns, people always need to eat, right? In inflationary cycles, they may trade down, but they rarely trade out. Groceries have always been where the money seems to flow. That is why July’s numbers are so striking. At-home food and liquor recorded just 2.5 per cent growth, which made it the slowest performing category in retail. Department stores, household goods, cafes and takeaway, even “other retailing” — such as online pure-play, pharmacy and recreational goods — all outpaced food. In fact, total retail grew almost twice as fast. Of course, one month does not make a trend, and factors like weather and the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ shift to bank transaction data need to be considered. But sometimes a single data point can act like a flare, signalling where behaviour may already be shifting beneath the surface. While there have been moments in the past when category balances shifted, the pattern has almost always favoured food. In those downturns, and even in the crazy times of Covid, groceries carried their weight while discretionary categories struggled. What makes July so unusual is that the roles were reversed: food underperformed while discretionary and lifestyle sectors surged. Because this does not happen often, it’s exactly why it deserves our attention. That rare shift in hierarchy To me, it feels a little crazy, the idea that groceries would underperform almost every other category is almost counterintuitive. But when you look closely, it shows a quiet re-ordering of consumer priorities. Lifestyle is beating pantry stocking. Recreation (+8.3 per cent), health (+7.7 per cent), and cafes and takeaway (+7.4 per cent) show that customers are choosing experiences and wellbeing over filling the fridge. Inflation fatigue is real. After years of price hikes in supermarkets, shoppers show how they vote with their wallets, not necessarily by spending less overall, but by spending differently. The anchor might be losing weight. If food and liquor no longer provide the dependable base of growth, it changes the way we need to think about defensive categories. Case study: Harvey Norman vs Woolworths This contrast becomes sharper when you compare two updates from the same July period. Harvey Norman’s Australian sales grew 6.6 per cent. For a discretionary retailer in big-ticket furniture and electronics, that represents a strong signal of consumer confidence. Woolworths’ food sales, by contrast, crept up just 2.1 per cent. The supermarket basket, once seen as the most stable of categories, barely moved at all. On the surface, this starts to feel a little upside down. Surely groceries should be the constant, while big-ticket furniture is the discretionary splurge? Is this the psychology of reallocation at work? Customers are showing they will still commit to a lounge or a new fridge, purchases that feel considered and more like investments in lifestyle and home, even while they tighten their grip on the weekly shop. The insight is simple but profound. Consumers are not as cash-strapped as we might think; instead, maybe they are choice-strapped. They are no longer spreading dollars evenly; they are concentrating them where they see the most long-term or emotional return. The psychology of reallocation Consumers are cutting back across the board. They are reallocating. They are saying, “We will keep spending, but we want it to count for more.” The weekly shop feels like a cost. A dinner out, a new couch, or a home improvement purchase feels like an investment in living. This shift echoes a deeper psychological truth that people do not just want to be in survival mode; they want significance. And when we are in a time where the essentials have become increasingly expensive, customers are making more intentional choices about where their discretionary dollars flow and go. What does this mean for retailers? The lesson here is not just about groceries. It’s more about assumptions. If food, the most defensive of categories, is no longer the safe bet, then no sector can take its position for granted. We can and should: Challenge category myths. What you thought was safe might not be that safe after all. What you thought was risky might actually be thriving. We can now think in terms of reallocation, not just growth. Money is not disappearing, but it’s definitely moving. The question is whether it is moving towards you. We have to build beyond transactions. Customers are rewarding retailers who deliver experience, identity, and meaning. That applies to every category and not just the discretionary ones. Is there a new anchor? Perhaps the anchor of retail is no longer food. Perhaps the new stabilisers will be categories that deliver human connection, health and meaning. If July’s data tells us anything, it is that the centre of gravity in retail is shifting. The retailers who see that and act on it could very well set themselves apart. Closing quote As I often remind clients: The numbers don’t just tell us what’s happened. They can quietly tell us what consumers are starting to demand. If we listen closely, if we see that the signal is not in the growth rate itself, but in the direction of their desire, that’s where we start to uncover the real opportunities.