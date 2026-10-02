BusinessStrategy

When does influencer hype become a lasting business?

Djerf Avenue founder Matilda Djerf standing in the brand’s New York City flagship location.
Lasting businesses need more than famous founders.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
What helps an influencer-founded brand, such as Forvr Mood or Djerf Avenue, build a lasting business while others fizzle out soon after launch? The creator economy is now a major economic and cultural force, with universities even formalising content creation as a field of study. For younger generations, becoming a streamer or content creator can feel as valid and aspirational as more traditional professions once did. From micro-influencers to global celebrities, more creators are launching bran

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