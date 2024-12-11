BusinessFinancial

Vision Brands Group acquires Rock Your Baby

girl in red dress
Vision Brands Group has acquired Rock Your Baby. (Source: Rock Your Baby/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Vision Brands Group is expanding its portfolio of apparel labels with the acquisition of Australian childrenswear brand Rock Your Baby.

“Rock Your Baby has captured the hearts of families around the world, and we’re thrilled to work alongside the brand’s global network of retail and supply partners to strengthen its presence internationally,” said Rheanna Griffin, Vision Brands Group co-founder.

“Adding Rock Your Baby to our portfolio feels like a natural step as we continue to grow and evolve.”

The label was founded by Caroline Nesbitt and Johanne Walsh at the Bondi Markets in Sydney in 2003.

“After more than 20 wonderful years, we’re excited to pass the reins to Rheanna and her team, knowing they share our passion for the brand and its community,” said Nesbitt and Walsh.

“We can’t wait to see how they take Rock Your Baby to new heights.”

