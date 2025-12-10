Topshop returns to Australia in deal with Myer

Topshop is set to return to the Australian market through an exclusive partnership with Myer, launching across all 56 stores from February.

The relaunch focuses on design, cultural relevance and a modern approach to fashion. The first collection for Australia will feature sharp tailoring, statement outerwear, reworked denim and key styles including the ‘Jamie’ and ‘Joni’ jeans.

Belinda Slifkas, Myer’s chief merchandise officer, said the partnership reflects Myer’s strategy to refresh its womenswear portfolio and strengthen engagement with younger customers.

“As we continue to refresh and elevate our womenswear offering with globally relevant, fashion-forward labels, Topshop is the perfect addition to the Myer family,” she said.

Topshop’s products will be available exclusively in-store and online at Myer. The relaunch forms part of the brand’s broader global expansion following recent launches in the UK, France, Ireland and Denmark.

Henrik Matthiesen, brand director of Topshop, said the collaboration with Myer marks a key step in reintroducing the brand to global markets, including Australia.

“Working with Myer allows us to bring our renewed vision to the Australian market with energy, relevance and a stronger connection to how people want to dress today, all while building on Topshop’s iconic British heritage,” he said.

“We highly appreciate our cooperation with Myer – they are the perfect partner to launch Topshop with in Australia, and we are sure that their strong presence will benefit us as we re-enter the Australian market.”

In the past year, Myer has continued to expand its womenswear assortment with brands including Jag, Sportscraft and Lioness.

Earlier this year, Myer put beauty at the heart of its revamped loyalty program.