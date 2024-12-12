The Grand Eastlakes Shopping Centre rebrands to One Global Gallery

The Grand Eastlakes Shopping Centre in Sydney has rebranded to One Global Gallery.

The shopping centre is the first of One Global Capital’s planned retail galleries to be created under the brand.

The company acquired The Grand Eastlakes Shopping Centre in October and is targeting more acquisitions in the coming months.

“We are at the early stage of growth phase of the company,” said Iwan Sunito, chairman and CEO of One Global Capital.

“This significant acquisition, in addition to the $120 million One Global Resorts Green Square, forms part of a strategic seven-year vision to go public while growing the ‘recurring income’ of the company and building its mixed-use development capacity.”

In July 2021, the first stage of the shopping centre opened, comprising over 3000sqm of retail space. Tenants include Aldi and Woolworths Metro.