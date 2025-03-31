Why the founder of Uni runs her beauty brand like a software company

nable products that aren’t going to end up in landfills or our oceans,” said Keating. “Once I looked deeper at the industry, I realised that my desire to build body care came from growing up in Australia and spending time in the ocean,” she continued. Keating, a tech entrepreneur and daughter of Paul Keating, the prime minister of Australia from 1991 to 1996, is challenging beauty industry conventions and setting a new standard for ocean conservation. Product from a tech lens Prior to launching Uni in 2022, Keating founded a charity platform GoFundraise while she was at university before founding app creator DWNLD – which she went on to sell to Dropbox in 2017. Despite the tech and beauty industries appearing to be on opposite sides of the spectrum, for Keating, they require the same business mindset. “Uni has a large innovation and tech side to it, so it feels like the same world to me,” she stated. This can be seen in Uni’s distinctive ingredients, formulas, fragrances and packaging. “I run Uni similar to a software company – everyone is very autonomous and has access to all important information in the company,” shared Keating. “This is very different to how a typical beauty team runs, but has largely benefited us,” she added. It’s this technology-first and leadership approach that differentiates Uni as a beauty brand and Keating as a beauty founder from competitors. “The industry largely lacks innovation. The majority of body moisturisers are loaded with fragrances that largely dry out your skin, and you are better off not using them in the first place,” stated Keating. Where the tech and beauty industry differ, according to Keating, is the pace at which a company, brand and product can roll out new innovations. “Anything custom is a lot of work and often experiences delays. I feel our biggest challenges luckily lead to our greatest opportunities,” she explained. According to Keating, Uni focuses on what performs on the highest level and leaves the smallest impact on the planet – in other terms, what’s backed by science and research. Finding the right partners Currently, Uni is stocked by US retailers including Erewhon, Goop and Credo – and most recently partnered with SoulCycle across its US and UK studios. “We have a very brand-focused retail approach – we want to show up where our customers are shopping, so our retail partners are a natural extension of the Uni brand,” said Keating. “Australia is a trend leader in the market, however, the environment and lack of access to capital leads to less product innovation and companies being launched here locally,” she added. In December last year, Uni launched Australia-wide after securing a partnership with prestige beauty retailer Mecca. “Mecca is a very important piece of the Uni strategy. They are a world-class retailer and we went to great lengths to launch with Mecca in Australia and New Zealand, ahead of other countries,” said Keating. “I can share that we have a number-one retail SKU in the 24-hour body serum in the US and based on data to date from Mecca, it looks like it will also be a cult product here in Australia,” she revealed. Beyond Uni’s key retail partners in the US and Australian markets, its closed-loop system is also driving customer acquisition and retention. Customers can either recycle their 100 per cent aluminium bottle or send it back to Uni for a refill – both options are sustainably paired with the ‘forever pump’. “We have an extremely high adoption and subscription rate. The refill process is simple. You keep the pump and recycle the bottle,” said Keating. Wading through blue beauty Blue beauty is an industry trend and the newest wave of clean beauty that is defined by products being ocean safe, sustainably sourced and minimising carbon footprint. But for Uni and Keating blue beauty it’s not a trend, it’s a mandate. “Blue Beauty is how we think and act. With a steadfast focus on avoiding harmful chemicals and embracing responsible practices throughout our supply chain,” Keating elaborated. “Uni reflects a vision of beauty that prioritizes both well-being and sustainability,” she continued. “For example we are the first reef safe body care brand in the world, we also have created our own coral gardens to contribute to coral conservation and restoration.” Uni works with an independent impact consultant who annually reviews its goals and the brand adjusts accordingly. “We do a significant amount already, but have a long way to go and will continue to lead by example,” Keating said. Uni’s 24-hour serum is a cult favourite and almost always sold out but Keating has plans for line expansion and to take over the body care space. “Uni will expand into products our customers want and where we see gaps in the market. Watch this space, our next innovation is right around the corner,” Keating concluded.