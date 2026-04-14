BusinessStrategy

Why Michael Hill’s brand cull shows strategic clarity, not weakness

Michael Hill products
(Source: Michael Hill/Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Michael Hill’s decision to shrink its brand portfolio from five banners to two is less a retreat and more a disciplined bet on focus, scale and returns – and it is already being underwritten by improving metrics and renewed investor support. From complexity to a clear two‑brand ladder Over the past few years, Michael Hill built a sprawling portfolio spanning luxury with TenSevenSeven, demi‑fine ethical jewellery with Medley, value watches with Watches Galore, its core Michael Hill chain

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