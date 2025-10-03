What Priceline and Showpo teach us about loyalty through women’s health

lay in loyalty, engagement and brand differentiation. From retail aisles to health destinations Priceline’s “Anything Menopause” campaign follows sobering findings that only 31 per cent of Australians feel confident recognising menopause symptoms, while 17 per cent cannot name a single one. Half of the respondents report that they have never been taught about menopause or are unsure where to seek support. For a health transition that affects over three million Australian women right now, the silence is deafening. To address the gap, Priceline has invested in training pharmacists and pharmacy assistants in menopause care, in partnership with Jean Hailes for Women’s Health. This model positions the pharmacy chain as more than a transactional retail space. “When a woman walks into a Priceline Pharmacy, she’s not just entering a retail space – she’s engaging with a trained team member who can offer evidence-based advice, product guidance or even referrals to GPs for further menopause support,” Mel Gannon, Priceline Pharmacy chief pharmacist, told Inside Retail. By embedding healthcare expertise within the store, Priceline enhances its relevance at a life stage that both the healthcare and retail industries have historically underserved. Dedicated menopause bays, consultation rooms, and a digital hub provide multiple entry points for engagement, featuring a “360-degree support model” that connects in-store, online, and telehealth touchpoints. “Commercially, this improves engagement across both health and beauty, from supplements and OTC treatments to skincare, sexual wellness and mental health products,” Gannon explained. “Long term, we believe this will drive higher customer retention and deeper brand loyalty, especially as women feel more understood and supported in-store.” In a highly competitive landscape of pharmacies and beauty, differentiation is crucial. By owning the menopause space at scale, Priceline sets a precedent that goes beyond product range to customer-first service design. This initiative effectively recasts the chain as a health ally and places it ahead of rivals yet to address this growing market segment. Retail as a cultural catalyst Priceline’s move also underscores the role it plays in breaking down a stigma and according to Gannon, the lesson is straightforward. “This initiative shows that listening to your customer – really listening – can be a catalyst for meaningful change,” she said. It’s a retail lesson that extends far beyond the health sector. Just as Priceline has built credibility by meeting women at a moment of need, retailers across categories have the opportunity to turn cultural silence into a commercial opportunity, provided they do so with authenticity, education and credible partnerships. EndoThrive at Showpo With Priceline innovating retail aisles, Showpo is reimagining workplace culture. The online fashion retailer, with an 80 per cent female workforce, became the first brand to secure accreditation under Endometriosis Australia’s workplace program, EndoThrive. Showpo’s CEO Jane Lu claims the move is both values-driven and commercially strategic. “EndoThrive accreditation has helped us embed meaningful policies and create an environment where our people feel valued, heard and empowered,” she said. “It also shows prospective employees that inclusivity and wellbeing are central to our culture, while delivering real benefits to the business.” Endometriosis affects approximately one in seven Australian women and costs the economy nearly $10 billion annually, primarily due to lost productivity. For retailers, whose workforces are often female-dominated and front-facing, the business case is evident that supporting employees through chronic health conditions drives retention and reduces absenteeism. Showpo’s head of people and culture, Dani Difalco, has already seen the impact on the shop floor and in the head office. “We’ve seen a noticeable lift in engagement since embedding EndoThrive,” she told Inside Retail. “People feel more comfortable speaking openly about their needs, which has helped normalise conversations around health and wellbeing in the warehouse and at HQ. “That openness has translated into stronger trust between managers and staff, and we’re already seeing a positive impact on retention and productivity because team members feel supported rather than sidelined.” The strategy was operationally tailored with flexible work arrangements, bite-sized training modules and manager education, ensuring EndoThrive wasn’t a one-off initiative but an embedded practice. Staff across the business embraced it, with some male employees even displaying their accreditation certificates at their desks as a sign of pride. Being a first-mover has also strengthened Showpo’s employer brand in a competitive labour market. “Being the first retailer to embrace EndoThrive has really reinforced our identity as a values-driven employer,” added Difalco. “For potential recruits, it sends a strong message that we prioritise inclusivity and staff wellbeing, which is a massive drawcard in a competitive market. For customers, it signals that we’re a brand that genuinely cares about women and the challenges they face.” The bigger retail play Both initiatives demonstrate that health strategy is, at its heart, retail strategy. Priceline’s menopause support program drives foot traffic, dwell time and brand trust by meeting customers at an underserved life stage. Showpo’s EndoThrive accreditation strengthens employee engagement, which in turn enhances customer experience and employer brand equity. Both retailers are embedding credibility in areas competitors have overlooked, aligning commercial models with cultural needs and proving that health can be a lever for both social impact and sustainable growth. For retailers eyeing the next frontier of differentiation, the future of retail may not just be about what it sells, but also about the role it plays in helping customers and employees feel seen, supported and empowered.