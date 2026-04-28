BusinessStrategy

Singapore bets big on shopping malls while retailers count the cost

Paragon
Paragon on Orchard Road.
By Tong Van
In the span of just a few weeks this April, Singapore’s retail property market has seen an unusual surge of big-ticket deals, enough to turn heads even in a city accustomed to high-value transactions. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) led the charge, agreeing to acquire Paragon on Orchard Road for more than S$3.9 billion. Around the same time, Keppel confirmed it would sell i12 Katong for S$372 million, while White Sands in Pasir Ris is reportedly on the market at over S$650 millio

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