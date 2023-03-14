Shipping and fulfilment in 2023: What are retailers saying?

With everything that’s happened in the past few years, it can be hard to get a sense of what’s next for retail. Sentiment differs, with some studies pointing to substantial retail growth in Australia ($49 billion by 2025), while others note the ever-present pressures of inflation.

The compass needle is spinning, but one fact remains: turbulent times require focus and smarts. As a retailer, you know just how important it is to focus on your bottom line – especially when it comes to shipping. Some focus here can do wonders for your business. You can cut unnecessary costs, save time and increase conversions, all while creating happier customers.

Don’t worry – some guidance is here. Starshipit’s latest report, Evolving Expectations, outlines what retailers need to prioritise this year and beyond in order to remain competitive, grow their businesses and deliver great shipping experiences to their customers.

Here’s a sneak preview of some of the top trends (and key action points) uncovered:

Delivery choice and speed matter for your customers

Your customers expect a choice of delivery methods and timeframes – think same-day, express, pick-up in store etc. In one survey, 50 per cent of buyers said they’d abandoned an online shopping cart when they weren’t happy with the delivery choices available.

What you can do: Consider your courier mix: Do you have the right courier partners to enable the delivery options your customers want?

International shipping could be your key to growth

Offering international deliveries can open entirely new markets, which in turn can bring significant growth for your business. Sounds daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. With the right tech and strategy, retailers can essentially eliminate the complicated, manual parts of overseas shipping.

What you can do: Use the right tools: Automated shipping solutions can handle things like customs documentation and HS codes, making the process of sending orders overseas as easy as sending packages down the road.

Leverage your shipping data

Basing your shipping decisions on data can yield impressive results. By understanding how your business and your couriers are performing, you can make changes and improve your delivery experience. In turn, you’ll also be able to reduce waste and save time. The best part? You’ve probably already got this data on hand.

What you can do: Pay attention to your data: Make educated decisions based on what your data is saying. For example, a spike in delays may require a change in couriers or updating the transit times you’re sharing with customers.

Sustainability needs to be a part of your strategy

Sustainability will continue to be a priority for retailers in 2023, with customer expectations being a big driver for change. One survey found that three in four Australians consider at least some element of sustainability when they buy online. There are obvious moves like sustainable packaging but making your operations more efficient – and in turn, lowering your carbon footprint – can be just as powerful.

What you can do: Integrate sustainability with your brand: Communicate with customers about the efforts you’re making to be ethical and eco-conscious. Walk the walk with sustainable packaging and environmentally friendly practices.

Embrace e-commerce returns

One study found that returns have risen recently to nearly 17 per cent of all orders! In other words, no matter how good your products, branding or shipping services are, some customers will return their orders every now and again. Thankfully, that’s not always bad news. There’s a lot you can do to streamline the process for your customers and transform returns into an opportunity.

What you can do: Provide multiple refund options: Ideally, customers will want to exchange for another item, but you still need to offer prompt refund services for situations where this isn’t possible.

Discover all 10 trends and the rest of our top takeaways for retailers by downloading your free copy of Evolving Expectations here.

About the author: David Renwick is the content lead at Starshipit, Australasia’s number one shipping and fulfilment platform. Starshipit features seamless integrations with all major e-commerce platforms and couriers, empowering retailers to hit the ground running. With five-star unlimited support and free onboarding, Starshipit is your partner for success at any size.